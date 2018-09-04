Chris Newens

Chris Newens is an award-winning British writer based out of Paris. He has very close ties to Normandy, thanks to a family home in the seaside village of Varengeville, just outside of Dieppe, and he visits the area upwards of six times a year, always passing through Rouen on the way. He has toured the Finistère region, attending little-known festivals and finding hidden tourist gems.



Beyond his passion for Normandy and Brittany, Chris is also a great lover of travel and travel guides and spent his youth obsessing over countless destinations around the world, pouring over maps and guides to do so. And, indeed, while he’s had experience in many different areas of the writing industry – including as a finance journalist for the New York Times and later produced copy for Australia’s National Parks and Wildlife Service – travel has always been his main love.