Chris Martenson

Chris Martenson and Adam Taggart are the co-founders of PeakProsperity.com, where they have been educating millions of readers about the risks in our Economy, Energy and Environment systems since before the 2008 crisis. With degrees from Duke, Cornell, Brown and Stanford between them, both held executive positions in companies such as SAIC and Yahoo! before consciously opting out of the corporate life for a more meaningful purpose: to build awareness of the looming changes the next twenty years will bring, and to help concerned individuals take prudent action in advance.



They both moved their families to more rural, self-sufficient locations with strong community engagement, and launched the website PeakProsperity.com. The website is visited by four million people a year, and its video series The Crash Course has been viewed over fifteen million times and translated into more than twelve languages.