Chris Lynch

Chris Lynch is the author of many acclaimed young adult novels, including Little Blue LiesPiecesAngry Young Man, the National Book Award Finalist Inexcusable, and the Printz Honor Book Freewill. Chris is on the faculty of the creative writing MFA program at Lesley University in Cambridge, Massachusetts. When he’s not teaching or visiting family in Boston, he lives in Scotland.
