Chris Fitch is an author, geographer, and storyteller. He has written for publications including The Atlantic, Lonely Planet, Bloomberg CityLab and Geographical, reporting from Kenya to New Zealand, Israel to the Galápagos Islands, covering global stories on climate change, ecological urbanism, wildlife conservation, cultural revitalisation, sustainable development, geopolitics, science, travel, and more. Born in London, he now lives in Lisbon, Portugal. Follow him at @chrisfitchchris.

