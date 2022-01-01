Chris Cillizza

Chris Cillizza is a CNN Politics Reporter and Editor-at-Large, covering national politics including the White House. After stints with political handicapper Charlie Cook and at Roll Call newspaper, he joined the Washington Post in 2006. He spent a decade there, founding “The Fix,” one of the first political blogs for a mainstream media organization. Cillizza joined CNN shortly after the 2016 election and reports live under the brand, "The Point with Chris Cillizza."