Charlie Gillett

Charlie Gillett’s books include five volumes of Rock Files, Making Tracks, and Rock Almanac, and he has written for Rolling Stone and New Musical Express. He is a disc jockey in London, and runs Oval, an independent record label and publishing company. By playing their first demos on the air, he was instrumental in launching the careers of Elvis Costello, Graham Parker, Dire Straits, and others.
