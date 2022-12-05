Use CHEER for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.
Charlie Gilkey
Charlie Gilkey is the author of the critically acclaimed Start Finishing (Sounds True, 2019) and founder of the coaching and training company Productive Flourishing, a company that helps changemakers start finishing the stuff that matters. Productive Flourishing’s website is routinely placed in the Top 50 websites for planning, productivity, creativity, and team development for creative folks. Charlie is also a former Army logistics officer, veteran, and a near-PhD in Philosophy. He lives in Portland, OR.Read More
