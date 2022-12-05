Charlie Gilkey

Charlie Gilkey is the author of the critically acclaimed Start Finishing (Sounds True, 2019) and founder of the coaching and training company Productive Flourishing, a company that helps changemakers start finishing the stuff that matters. Productive Flourishing’s website is routinely placed in the Top 50 websites for planning, productivity, creativity, and team development for creative folks. Charlie is also a former Army logistics officer, veteran, and a near-PhD in Philosophy. He lives in Portland, OR.