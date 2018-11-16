Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Charles Wolfe
Three-time Grammy nominee and author of twelve books on American vernacular music, Charles Wolfe is a professor of english at Middle Tennessee State University. He lives near Nashville. Kip Lornell is an associate professorial lecturer at George Washington University, a research associate at the Smithsonian Institution, author of five other music-related books, and the recipient of a 1997 Grammy for his work on the Anthology of American Folk Music. He lives in Washington, D.C.
By the Author
The Life And Legend Of Leadbelly
Huddie Ledbetter (1889–1949), known to millions of fans simply as Leadbelly, was arguably the most famous black singer in American history. His close musical associations…