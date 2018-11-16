Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Charles Willeford
Charles Willeford (1919-1988) was an American writer of fiction, poetry, autobiography, and literary criticism, He is best known for his series of novels featuring hardboiled detective Hoke Moseley.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
The Woman Chaser
"A pitilessly hilarious dissection of the American male psyche."--Chicago TribuneRichard Hudson, an inveterate woman-chaser and gifted used car salesman, possesses a pimp's understanding of the…