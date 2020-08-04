Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Charles Seife
Charles Seife is a professor of journalism at NYU’s Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute and has been writing about science and mathematics for nearly three decades. The author of numerous books, including the bestselling Zero, he lives in New York City.Read More
By the Author
Hawking Hawking
How Stephen Hawking became the most brilliant man aliveWhen Stephen Hawking died, he was widely recognized as the world's best physicist, and even its smartest…