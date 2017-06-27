Charles Schwartz
Charles Schwartz is the composer of the widely acclaimed Jazz Symphony, Professor Jive (released on Inner City records, featuring trumpeter Clark Terry); a professor of music; an impresario, and the author of the outstanding Gershwin: His Life and Music.
