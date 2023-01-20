Charles O. Baker

Charles Baker is an avid gardener and former meteorologist with the National Weather Service. With his late wife, Margaret Baker, he wrote Orchid Species Culture: Dendrobium and Orchid Species Culture: Pescatorea, Phaius, Phalaenopsis, Pholidota, Phragmipedium, and Pleione, as well as numerous articles for Orchids (the publication of the American Orchid Society) and Orchid Digest. The Bakers spent most of their careers in Alaska, where Charlie worked as a meteorologist for more than thirty years and Marg was a scrimshaw artist, jewelry maker, and administrator in the Alaskan bush. After moving to Portland, Oregon, the Bakers became avid amateur orchid enthusiasts and frequent contributors to Orchids, Orchid Advocate, and Orchid Hunter, among other journals.

