Charles J. Hanley
Charles J. Hanley has reported from some 100 countries in his four-decade career at the Associated Press. His reporting on the No Gun Ri massacre of South Korean refugees in the hands of the U.S. military won him a Pulitzer Prize and Polk Award among other honors, and yielded his 2001 book, The Bridge at No Gun Ri. An expert on the Korean War, he regularly lectures and contributes scholarship on the conflict in academic journals. He lives in New York City.Read More
By the Author
Ghost Flames
A narrative, character-driven account of the Korean War that sheds light on the atrocities and hardships suffered by all sides in the "forgotten" conflict. Although…