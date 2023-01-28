Free shipping on orders $35+

Charles E. Cobb Jr.

Charles E. Cobb Jr. originated the "Freedom School" proposal that became a crucial part of the 1964 Mississippi Summer Project. A founding member of the Nnational Association of Black Journalists, Cobb has reported for WHUR Radio in Washington, D.C.; NPR; PBS’s Frontline; and National Geographic. Cobb is a senior writer for AllAfrica.com.
