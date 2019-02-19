Charles Colson
Charles Colson (1931-2012) was a popular and widely known author, speaker, and radio commentator. A former presidential aide to Richard Nixon, he founded both the international ministry Prison Fellowship and the Colson Center for Christian Worldview. During his lifetime, Colson wrote several books that shaped Christian thinking on cultural issues and public policy, including Born Again, The Body, Loving God, The Good Life, How Now Shall We Live?, The Faith, and Worthy Publishing’s The Sky Is Not Falling. His radio broadcast, BreakPoint, airs daily to two million listeners.Read More
