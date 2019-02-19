Charles Billingsley
Charles Billingsley is one of Christian music’s most captivating inspirational voices. The singer, worship leader, husband, father, and teacher is also a gifted writer. He is artist-in-residence and an instructor at Liberty University when he is not appearing at popular events and conferences around the world. Charles lives with his wife and teenage sons in Lynchburg, Virginia.Read More
By the Author
Words on Worship
When we worship God, in a crowd or alone with our Bible, He is praised and glorified. Charles Billingsley has led worship in huge arenas,…