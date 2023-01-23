Charles Adams

Charles Adams, a former Minneapolis police officer, is the head of team security for the Minnesota Twins. He is also the head coach of the North Minneapolis High School football team. In 2016, the Polars became the first Minneapolis public school to win a state football championship since 1976, while Adams became the first Black coach in the state to turn the trick. Adams spent twenty years with the Minneapolis Police Department, retiring MPD after Minneapolis Public Schools ended its contract with MPD and eliminated his position as a school resource officer. His story has been featured on HBO’s Real Sports, in the New York Times, on National Public Radio, and in Showtime’s four-part miniseries, Boys in Blue. He was a featured speaker at the 2021 Aspen Ideas Institute. He lives just north of Minneapolis.



Jason Turbow is the author of the bestselling The Baseball Codes: Beanballs, Sign Stealing, and Bench-Clearing Brawls; Dynastic, Bombastic, Fantastic, about the Swingin’ A’s of the 1970s, and They Bled Blue, about the 1981 Los Angeles Dodgers. He has written for the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, and Wired, among many publications.