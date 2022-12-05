Chari Orozco is an author of books, teacher of the Bible, and podcaster focused on all the feels. She is passionate about sharing the love of Jesus and using her gifts of speaking, writing, and design to impact the lives of those around her. When Chari is not writing or teaching she can be found traveling, designing and producing shows like Women of the Bible, Outside the Walls, and Coffee with Andi. She serves with her husband as lead pastors of Liberty Church, St Petersburg, Florida.