Chanchal Cabrera, MSc, FNIMH, RH(AHG) is a medical herbalist who specializes in integrative oncology and has been a member of the National Institute of Medical Herbalists since 1987. She publishes widely in professional journals and lectures internationally on medical herbalism, nutrition, and health. For more than a decade, she was the faculty chair of Botanical Medicine at the Boucher Institute of Naturopathic Medicine in British Columbia. She lives on Vancouver Island, BC.