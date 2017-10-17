Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Cecilia Ekbäck

Cecilia Ekbäck was born in Sweden in a small northern town. Her parents come from Lapland. In Wolf Winter , her first novel, she returns home to the landscape and the characters of her childhood. Ekbäck is a Professional Member of PEN American Center. She lives in Calgary with her husband and twin daughters.
