Catherine Linka
Catherine Linka is the author of A Girl Called Fearless, an Indie Next Pick and winner of the Southern California Independent Booksellers Award, and its sequel, A Girl Undone. She has an MFA in Writing for Children and Young Adults from Vermont College of Fine Arts. Visit her online at http://www.catherinelinka.com or on Twitter @cblinka.
