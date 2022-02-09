Cate Woods made the most of her university degree in Anglo-Saxon Literature by embarking on a career running errands on TV shows including Who Wants to be a Millionaire. After narrowly missing out on the chance to become a weather presenter, she moved into the world of magazine journalism and then ghostwriting, working on novels and autobiographies for a host of celebrities. She has written two bestselling romantic comedies—Just Haven't Met You Yet and More Than a Feeling—as well as a festive novel, The Christmas Guest, under the name Daisy Bell. Cate lives in London with her husband and two children, but escapes to her family home in the Vermont mountains whenever she can.