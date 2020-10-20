Cassandra Peterson

Cassandra Peterson was born in Manhattan, Kansas. At age seventeen she became the youngest showgirl in Las Vegas history. After receiving advice from the “King” himself, Elvis Presley, she traveled to Europe where she pursued a career as a singer and actor. Upon returning to the states, Peterson toured America as star of her own musical-comedy show, Mama’s Boys. She eventually settled in Hollywood, where she spent four years with L.A.’s foremost improvisational comedy group, The Groundlings. In 1981 she auditioned for the part of “horror hostess” on a local Los Angeles Television station. Her show, Movie Macabre, and her newly created character, Elvira, became an overnight sensation. In addition to her nationally syndicated television show, Movie Macabre, Peterson co-wrote, produced, and starred in two feature length films: Elvira, Mistress of the Dark and Elvira’s Haunted Hills. Peterson has spent four decades solidifying the Elvira brand and building it into an international cult icon that has become synonymous with Halloween and the horror genre.