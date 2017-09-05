Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Casey Sherman
Casey Sherman is an award-winning journalist and bestselling author of seven books: The Finest Hours, Boston Strong, Animal, A Rose for Mary, Bad Blood, Black Irish, and Black Dragon. Both The Finest Hours and Boston Strong have been made into major motion pictures. He received the Edward R. Murrow Award for Journalistic Excellence as a member of the CBS Boston news team, and has been nominated for an Emmy Award. A featured guest on major television networks and news programs, Sherman has lectured at the National Press Club and the US Coast Guard Command Center in Washington, DC. He lives in Marshfield, Massachusetts.
