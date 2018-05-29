Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Carolyn White
Carolyn White has a PhD in Comparative Literature and has studied in France and traveled extensively in Europe.
By the Author
A History of Irish Fairies
In this lovely and informative book, Carolyn White delves into one of the most intriguing aspects of Irish folklore, the otherworld of fairies. Whether you're…