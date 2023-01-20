Free shipping on orders $35+
Carolyn Croll
Carolyn Croll is the author and illustrator of Too Many Babas, The Little Snowgirl, and other children’s books. She lives in Philadelphia.
By the Author
The Story of Christmas Story Book Set and Advent Calendar
Celebrate the season with an innovative Advent calendar, story book set, and tree-trimming keepsake. Wonderfully illustrated and brimming with holiday spirit, this unique advent calendar…