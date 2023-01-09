Free shipping on orders $35+
Caroline Leavitt
By the Author
With or Without You
“Leavitt has crafted an irresistible portrait of midlife ennui and the magic of breaking free.” —People “With or Without You is a moving novel about twists…
Cruel Beautiful World
Sixteen-year-old Lucy Gold is about to run away with a much older man to live off the grid in rural Pennsylvania, a rash act that will…
Is This Tomorrow
In 1956, Ava Lark rents a house with her twelve-year-old son, Lewis, in a desirable Boston suburb. Ava is beautiful, divorced, Jewish, and a working…
Pictures of You
A NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER“Magically written, heartbreakingly honest.” —Jodi Picoult Two women running away from their marriages collide on a foggy highway, killing one of…