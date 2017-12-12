Carol Zapata-Whelan, PhD, raised between Argentina and the U.S., earned her doctorate in comparative literature at UCLA, is lecturer in Spanish and Hispanic Literature at Cal State University, Fresno, and the mother of five children. Her writing about FOP has been published in Newsweek, Exceptional Parent Magazine, Angel Over My Shoulder: 40 True Stories of Angelic Encounters (Fair Winds), Diario Uno, El Andar, and Under the Fifth Sun: Latino Literature from California (Heyday), which won the American Book Award in 2002 (and where Zapata-Whelan’s work appears alongside writers including Carlos Fuentes and Isabel Allende), and has appeared through Hispanic Link News Service (affiliated with the Los Angeles Times News Syndicate). Additional work appears in Chicken Soup for the Latino Soul and TK. In 200X Zapata-Whelan won an award for short ficton featuring FOP from the National League of American PEN Women. She lives with her husband and her four youngest children in Clovis, Calif.; her son Vincent enrolled in September 2004 as a pre-med student at UC Berkeley.