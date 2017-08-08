Carol M. Mackey

Carol M. Mackey is author of SISTERGIRL DEVOTIONS: Keeping Jesus In The Mix on the Job. She is the former Editor-in-Chief and Brand Ambassador of Black Expressions Book Club, the largest direct-to-consumer book club for African Americans in the nation. Mackey sits on the Board for the National Book Club Conference and the African-American Literary Awards Show.

B. Jeffrey Grant-Clark served as the Vice President of Radio Promotions & Artist Relations for the Gospel label Verity Records (RCA Inspiration) and has been photographing gospel artists for his personal collection for decades. Grant-Clark is a member of Living Faith Ministries International, Mt. Vernon, New York under the leadership of Bishop Dominic Allotey. He serves as an Associate Pastor and Minister of Music. Grant-Clark is happily married to a wonderful woman, Annette, father to three “kid-ults,” Dawn, Damone and Melanie, and grandfather to four girls, Madison, Morgan, Mia and McKenzie, and the latest addition: a grandson, Samuel Benjamin.