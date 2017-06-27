Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Carol B. Stack
Carol B. Stack is professor of women's studies and education at the University of California at Berkeley. The author of All Our Kin and numerous articles on poverty and social policy, she is also past president of the Society for Urban Anthropology. She was awarded the Prize for Critical Research in 1995 from the Society for the Anthropology of North America. She has received Guggenheim, Rockefeller, and Russel Sage Fellowships. She returns often to a home in North Carolina.
By the Author
All Our Kin
"This landmark study debunked the misconception that poor families were unstable and disorganized. Here is the chronicle of a young white woman’s sojourn into The…
Call To Home
The long-awaited new book by the author of the bestselling All Our Kin is a poignant saga of a reverse exodus: the return of half…