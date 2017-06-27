Carol B. Stack is professor of women's studies and education at the University of California at Berkeley. The author of All Our Kin and numerous articles on poverty and social policy, she is also past president of the Society for Urban Anthropology. She was awarded the Prize for Critical Research in 1995 from the Society for the Anthropology of North America. She has received Guggenheim, Rockefeller, and Russel Sage Fellowships. She returns often to a home in North Carolina.