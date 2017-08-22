Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Caridad Piñeiro
Caridad Piñeiro is a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author who wrote her first novel in the fifth grade when her teacher assigned a project: Write a book for a class lending library. Her love of writing continued through high school, college, and law school. Shortly after the birth of her daughter, her passion for the written word led to a determination to publish and share the stories she loved with others. In 1999, Caridad’s first novel was released, and a decade later she is the author of more than twenty novels and novellas. Caridad hopes to continue to share her stories with readers all over the world for years to come. When not writing, Caridad is an attorney, wife, and mother to an aspiring writer and fashionista.Read More
You can learn more at:
Caridad.com
Twitter @CaridadPineiro
Facebook.com/Caridad.Pineiro.Author
By the Author
