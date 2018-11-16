Camilla Gibb

Camilla Gibb is the author of three novels, numerous short stories, articles and reviews. She was nominated for Canada’s highest literary honour, the Giller Prize, and has won the City of Toronto Book Award and the CBC Canadian Literary Award for short fiction. Her books have been published in 19 countries and translated into 15 languages and she was named by the jury of the prestigious Orange Prize as one of 21 writers to watch in the new century.