Calvin Simonds
Calvin Simonds is the pen name of a naturalist, professor of Ethology, and writer. He is the author of The WeatherWise Gardener and (with Phebe Leighton) The New American Landscape Gardener, as well as articles in Horticulture, Country Journal, and Harvard Magazine, among other publications. Simonds lives and watches birds on his farm in Massachusetts.
Julie Zickefoose is a widely published natural history writer and artist who also presents nature lectures throughout the United States. Her illustrations have been seen in The New Yorker, Smithsonian Magazine, Bird Watcher’s Digest, and other publications. She lives in Ohio.
By the Author
Private Lives of Garden Birds
Brimming with stories, wisdom, and expert knowledge, this delightful book gives enthusiasts a peek into the private worlds of eleven North American birds: swallows, blue jays, chickadees,…