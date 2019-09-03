Callum Williams

Callum Williams joined The Economist as the Britain economics correspondent in 2014. He also has an interest in economic developments in Russia and Ukraine, and writes book reviews about music. He has been interviewed by BBC News, BBC World Service, Sky News and Al Jazeera, among others. Williams received his undergraduate degree from Cambridge and an MPhil from Oxford. In 2011-12 he was a Choate fellow at Harvard, where he was supervised by Amartya Sen.