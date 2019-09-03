Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Callum Williams
Callum Williams joined The Economist as the Britain economics correspondent in 2014. He also has an interest in economic developments in Russia and Ukraine, and writes book reviews about music. He has been interviewed by BBC News, BBC World Service, Sky News and Al Jazeera, among others. Williams received his undergraduate degree from Cambridge and an MPhil from Oxford. In 2011-12 he was a Choate fellow at Harvard, where he was supervised by Amartya Sen.Read More
By the Author
The Lives of the Economists
A fascinating chronicle of the lives of 20 economists who played major roles in the evolution of global economic thought.What was Adam Smith really talking…