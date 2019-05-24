Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Callie Shell

Callie Shell is a World Press Photo Award–winning photographer whose work has appeared in magazines, books, galleries, and museums throughout the world. She has covered five presidential campaigns, served for eight years as the official photographer for Vice President Al Gore during the Clinton administration, and spent over 10 years capturing images leading up to and during Barack Obama’s presidency. She lives in South Carolina.
