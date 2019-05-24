Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Callie Shell
Callie Shell is a World Press Photo Award–winning photographer whose work has appeared in magazines, books, galleries, and museums throughout the world. She has covered five presidential campaigns, served for eight years as the official photographer for Vice President Al Gore during the Clinton administration, and spent over 10 years capturing images leading up to and during Barack Obama’s presidency. She lives in South Carolina.Read More
By the Author
Hope, Never Fear
Award-winning photographer Callie Shell presents an intimate portrait of Barack and Michelle Obama and the guiding principles that defined their time in the White House.…