C. Chilove
C. Chilove is the current Secretary for Romance Writers of America (RWA) and past President of CIMRWA. She is a Southern girl writing sexy, thought-provoking romance that explores the human condition while proving love transcends societal clichés. Her characters are strong, witty, and prove that diversity is beautiful. When she's not writing, she's living out her personal happily-ever-after by rockin’ the stands for her volleyball star, cheering on her future MLB slugger, or celebrating date night with her hubby.Read More
By the Author
A Lakeside Reunion
When a woman returns to the sparkling lakeside town of her childhood summers, the glamorous tight knit community reminds her that friendship and first love…