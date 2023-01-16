Bunmi Laditan is a regular contributor to Parenting.com, Mothering.com, iVillage.com, and The Huffington Post, and has appeared on "Good Morning America" and "CBS Sunday Morning." She lives with her family outside of Montreal.



She is the humorist behind the social media phenomenon The Honest Toddler, with 371,000 likes on Facebook and 303,000 followers on Twitter. Her newer Facebook feed for Toddlers are A**holes has 25,000 followers – and growing.