Buffi Jashanmal

Buffi Jashanmal has been in the fashion industry for over 10 years. She was a popular contestant on Season 10 of Project Runway. She currently lives in Dubai but has lived in New York City, where she taught sewing workshops to children and adults at Space Craft, Burda Styles, the Textile Art Center, Hewitt School, and Etsy.

