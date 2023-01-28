Free shipping on orders $35+
Buffi Jashanmal
Buffi Jashanmal has been in the fashion industry for over 10 years. She was a popular contestant on Season 10 of Project Runway. She currently lives in Dubai but has lived in New York City, where she taught sewing workshops to children and adults at Space Craft, Burda Styles, the Textile Art Center, Hewitt School, and Etsy.
By the Author
Buffi's Dress Design: Sew 30 Fun Styles
Show off your style with eye-catching homemade dresses. In this fun, easy-to-follow guide, Project Runway contestant Buffi Jashanmal shows you how to create your own…