Finding Jesus in Israel a book for travel veterans, people with wanderlust, or readers who just love a good story.



We are all shaped and transformed by the oceans we sail, the deserts, mountains, and valleys we wander, and the people we meet along the way. And as any traveler worth his salt knows, the real trip happens within. Sunday school stories are no longer just stories—Israel is a tangible place populated with living souls.



Author and travel veteran, Buck Storm takes an unvarnished look at the Holy Land with an off-the-bus peek into the people and places that make Israel such an amazing destination.



Part travel journal but mostly spiritual guide, Finding Jesus in Israel takes you across the world, to lands where Abraham settled, through the very streets Jesus walked, and to the shore of waters that Paul sailed. Are you ready?