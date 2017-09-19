Bryan “The Brush” Burnsides

Bryan “The Brush” Burnsides is a celebrity hairstylist and transitioning female-to-hipster and a former “Miss Scissors” Scotland (1993, Expat Category). He is currently official Pony-Tail Consultant at Dancer Beaver Indian Reservation, South Dakota.



Cut it Out is ably co-authored and manicured by British writer Tom Henry who, among many other worthy publications is the author of The Turnip Prize — A Retrospective (Cassell, Hachette UK, 2016) an academically comprehensive guide to the best of the world’s worst art. At the age of fifty he has a surprisingly fulsome head of hair, most of which is his.