Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Bryan “The Brush” Burnsides
Bryan “The Brush” Burnsides is a celebrity hairstylist and transitioning female-to-hipster and a former “Miss Scissors” Scotland (1993, Expat Category). He is currently official Pony-Tail Consultant at Dancer Beaver Indian Reservation, South Dakota.Read More
Cut it Out is ably co-authored and manicured by British writer Tom Henry who, among many other worthy publications is the author of The Turnip Prize — A Retrospective (Cassell, Hachette UK, 2016) an academically comprehensive guide to the best of the world’s worst art. At the age of fifty he has a surprisingly fulsome head of hair, most of which is his.
Cut it Out is ably co-authored and manicured by British writer Tom Henry who, among many other worthy publications is the author of The Turnip Prize — A Retrospective (Cassell, Hachette UK, 2016) an academically comprehensive guide to the best of the world’s worst art. At the age of fifty he has a surprisingly fulsome head of hair, most of which is his.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Cut It Out
What do all despots and dictators across the ages have in common? Homicidal tendencies? Ruthless megalomania? A desire to enslave millions? Of course! But that…