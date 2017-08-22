What do all despots and dictators across the ages have in common? Homicidal tendencies? Ruthless megalomania? A desire to enslave millions? Of course! But that isn’t the whole story — it’s all been foretold in the hair.



Combing through history, every bad-ass from Genghis Khan to Donald Trump has clambered up the pole to ultimate power on the back of some of the most radical hairdos the world has seen. It’s a proven scientific fact that the badder the dude, the bigger the rug statement — and Cut it Out features looks that will have you sprinting to the nearest salon to rock your locks.



Cut it Out reveals just how the original ‘dos were done and shares the intimate trade secrets of today’s underground stylists hell-bent on creating total retro-hair war. Dust off that Mao suit, slip on that armband, and get ready for Big Bad Hair!