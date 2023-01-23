Free shipping on orders $35+
Bryan Ford
Bryan Ford is a baker and food writer of Honduran descent who runs the blog Artisan Bryan, named the Saveur Best Baking & Sweets Blog in 2019. He is a dough aficionado who has run a pop-up sourdough pizza business, a wholesale bakery in Miami, a seasonal King Cake business out of his New Orleans home, and most recently completed a take-over of Bon Appetit’s Basically. Upcoming projects include a podcast alongside David Chang called Recipe Club and a monthly savory cooking column for Saveur. Star of the Magnolia Network shows "The Artisan's Kitchen" and "Baked In Tradition," and with an appearance on the Netflix series "Waffles and Mochi," he is the bestselling author of New World Sourdough.Read More
