Bruce Macdonald was Director of the Botanical Garden at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, BC, Canada, from 1987 to 2002. There he worked with the British Columbia Nursery Trades Association to develop the internationally acclaimed Plant Introduction Scheme of the Botanical Garden (PISBG). Previously, Bruce had been Senior Lecturer in Nursery Stock Production at Hadlow College of Horticulture and Agriculture in England, and Secretary of the Great Britain and Ireland Region of the International Plant Propagators’ Society (IPPS). In 1998 he was awarded the Gold Veitch Memorial Medal, the Royal Horticultural Society’s most prestigious international award. He died in March, 2011.