Bruce Cole
Bruce Cole is Distinguished Professor of Fine Arts at Indiana University. A former Fellow of the Guggenheim Foundation and the National Endowment for the Humanities, he is the author of Giotto and Florentine Painting, The Renaissance Artist at Work, Italian Art, 1250–1500 and other books.
By the Author
Titian And Venetian Painting, 1450-1590
This up-to-date, well-illustrated, and thoughtful introduction to the life and works of one of the giants of Western Painting also surveys the golden age of…
The Renaissance Artist At Work
This book gives the necessary background for the study and appreciation of Italian painting and sculpture from about 1250 to 1550. It tells how the…