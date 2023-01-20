Brooke Barker and Boaz Frankel are a two-person creative team and also happen to be married (to each other). Brooke is the author of the New York Times–bestselling book Sad Animal Facts and its sequel, Sad Animal Babies, and Boaz is a filmmaker, writer, and talk show host. Together they're the creators of the It's Different Every Day calendar. In 2015, Brooke proposed to Boaz at a Dairy Queen in Portland, Oregon, and now they live in Pittsburgh.