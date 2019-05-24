Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Bridget Watson Payne
Bridget Watson Payne is a writer, editor, speaker, artist, and proud mom. She lives in San Francisco.Read More
Rachel Harrell is an illustrator and book designer. She lives in San Francisco.
By the Author
The Secret Art of Being a Parent
Parenting Tip #1: There's no one right way to be a parent. This entertaining parenting guide is the helpful, bite-size advice you need when you've…