Briana Wiles
Briana Wiles is a herbalist and wild plants expert. She teaches classes on foraging and medicinal plants. Wiles also runs Rooted Apothecary, which offers bulk herbs, herbal remedies, and her own line of body-care products made with foraged botanicals. Visit her online at rooted-apothecary.com.
Mountain States Medicinal Plants
“A practical guide to using medicinal herbs as well as a powerful reminder of our reciprocal relationship with the natural world.” —Rosalee de la Forêt,…
Mountain States Foraging
“A stunning look at the natural abundance of the mountain states—with clear guidance on identification, gathering techniques, and uses.” —Jennifer McGruther, author of The Nourished Kitchen The…