Brian Monaghan
Brian Monaghan was, until diagnosed with his illness in 1998, a highly successful plaintiff’s trial attorney in San Diego, earning numerous awards and citations. He currently serves on the board of directors of the American Ireland Fund, the Salk Institute International Council, Hastings College of the Law at the University of California, and the San Diego Padres.
Gerri Monaghan met Brian when applying for a paralegal job at his firm. They married in 1995 and live in San Diego.
By the Author
When a Loved One Falls Ill
The much-needed book for anyone with a loved one facing a serious illness. It is the book that’s a bible for how to make the…