Brian Gewirtz

Current SVP of Development at Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia’s “Seven Bucks Productions”, Brian Gewirtz was a former writer for Vince McMahon’s World Wrestling Entertainment where he soon became the youngest and longest tenured Head Writer in the company’s history. He’s written on several television shows and has served as Executive Producer on NBC’s “The Titan Games”, the upcoming “Behind the Attraction” on Disney Plus” and on NBC’s “Young Rock” based on the life of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.