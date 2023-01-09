Free shipping on orders $35+
Brian Farrey
Brian Farrey is the author of The Secret of Dreadwillow Carse, winner of the 2017 Minnesota Book Award, and the Stonewall honor book With or Without You. He lives in Minnesota with his husband and their sweet but occasionally evil cats. You can find him online at brianfarreybooks.com and on Twitter: @BrianFarrey .
The Secret of Dreadwillow Carse
A princess and a peasant girl embark on a dangerous quest to outwit a warning foretelling the fall of the Monarchy. In the center of…